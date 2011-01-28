Jim Rogers Says The US And UK Are Lying About Inflation And Predicts More Government Failures Thanks To Food Prices

Jim Rogers spoke to CNBC this morning on where he is investing right now and why he doesn’t believe the U.S. and UK on inflation.



1:30 Not buying much; buying reminbi, still think agriculture is good.

2:20 Oil is going over $150 during this bull market. Doesn’t know where this excess capacity OPEC talks about is.

3:15 There is inflation in the world, most governments acknowledge it. “It’s only the UK and the U.S. who say there’s no inflation, but they lie about it.” It’s going to go higher, and it’s going to get worse.

4:10 The only currency I would buy today is the reminbi. Go and buy some if you haven’t.

4:50 You’re going to see higher food prices, you’re going to see more governments topple.

Don’t miss: The 25 governments under threat from rising food prices >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.