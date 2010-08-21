Jim Rogers: If You Want Your Family To Be Silly Rich In The Future, Then Leave America And Move To Asia Now

As you may know, Jim Rogers moved to Singapore in 2007, though he maintains a residence in the U.S. as well.



While he’s been an obvious Asia bull for quite some time now, a new interview sheds some light on the long-term nature of his thinking…

He’s not just considering the success of his financial investments, he’s competitively positioning his future heirs:

International Business Times:

“In 1807, if you had moved to the U.K., you and your heirs would have been much, much better off for the next 100 years. If in 1907 you had moved to the U.S., you and your heirs would have been much better off for the next 100 years.

In my view, moving to Asia in 2007 means my heirs are going to be much better off in the next 100 years.

In 1907, if you had stayed in Poland or China, you would not have had a great future, nor your families. Had you moved to America, [your descendants] would have had a much better future. Who knew what they would do, if they would become doctors or what, in the next 100 years. But whatever happens to them, they were better off. They spoke English, which became the world’s language.

My view is that the 21st century is going to be the century of Asia, of China. If I’m right about the future, you are going to have a better life [if you move there], better opportunities, and better everything going where the action is, where the assets are.”

We couldn’t agree with him more, as might be obvious by the fact that we’ve lived and worked in Asia for seven-plus years already.

We’d just mention another bonus of living here rather than in the U.S. — You can generally drink open beers in public places without harassment, unlike in 43 of America’s states. On a sunny Sunday afternoon, it’s a key freedom that feels more useful than voting, and better yet… your team always wins. Thus setting up your heirs for a bright future doesn’t have to be painful either.

