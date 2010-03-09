Jim Rogers: If Europe Let Greece Go Bankrupt, The Euro Would Go Straight Up

Jim Rogers is everywhere today.



First, he did that exclusive interview with our pals at Wall Street Cheat Sheet.

Now, here he is in another exclusive interview with Bloomberg Television. In this interview his argument is that Europe should let Greece go bankrupt. The idea is that this would prove that Europe is serious about maintaining a disciplined economy, which would help establish the Euro as a stable currency.



