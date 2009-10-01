Jim Rogers: I Don't Know Where The Government Shops, But I See 6-7% Inflation

Jim Rogers reminds us that inflation could be much higher in reality than reported.



As such, he doesn’t seem too worried about deflation, as someone such as Bill Gross may be, and if “down to his last million dollars” would be investigating agricultural commodities or silver.

“There’s no question the US is vulnerable to hyperinflation down the road or certainly the inflation we saw in the 1970s, I would expect that to come back in the foreseeable future, certainly in the next few years,”

“The true inflation rate in America? It’s certainly at least 6 or 7 per cent, the US government lies about it, as you know, everybody who shops knows that prices are up, everybody except the US government, and I wish we knew where they shopped so we can shop there too and get good prices.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.