Jim Rogers: How Could Gold Be A Bubble If Nobody Even Owns It Yet?

Jim Rogers has been doing the media rounds lately, and yesterday evening he showed up on CNBC talking to Maria Bartiromo.



He remains — not surprisingly at all — bullish on gold and silver.

CNBC: With central banks now buying gold and many people worried about paper money, gold will be a great investment over the next decade and relatively few people are invested in it, he said.

At a speech in Prague Rogers surveyed about 300 people, including big money managers, and 76 per cent had never owned gold, he said.

“So when you say it’s a bubble … nobody owns gold yet,” Rogers said.

Still, silver is preferable, with silver 70 per cent off its all-time high and gold near it’s all-time high, he said.



