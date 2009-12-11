US

Jim Rogers: How Could Gold Be A Bubble If Nobody Even Owns It Yet?

Joe Weisenthal

Jim Rogers has been doing the media rounds lately, and yesterday evening he showed up on CNBC talking to Maria Bartiromo.

He remains — not surprisingly at all — bullish on gold and silver.

 CNBC: With central banks now buying gold and many people worried about paper money, gold will be a great investment over the next decade and relatively few people are invested in it, he said.

At a speech in Prague Rogers surveyed about 300 people, including big money managers, and 76 per cent had never owned gold, he said.

 “So when you say it’s a bubble … nobody owns gold yet,” Rogers said.

Still, silver is preferable, with silver 70 per cent off its all-time high and gold near it’s all-time high, he said.

