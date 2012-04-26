JIM ROGERS: I'll Never Forget About The Time I Was Held Hostage For 9 Days In The Congo

Photo: AP Images

After Jim Rogers left the Quantum Funds, he took off on a motorcycle adventure across the world in the 80s.Then between 1999 and 2002 he took off on another round the world journey, this time with his wife Paige Parker.



Rogers said his craziest experience on the trip was when he was held in the Congo for nine days by a police chief.

“I mean it wasn’t in jail or anything. He held us in a hotel, even took us to a night club, but we finally convinced him that we didn’t have any money.

We were run out of town on a rail but we’re alive now and can laugh about it.”

