US

Rogers: Europe Should Just Let Greece Go Bankrupt

Gregory White

Jim Rogers spoke on CNBC this morning about how he sees Europe bailing out Greece as a huge mistake that will bring further problems in the future.

  • 0:40 They need to let Greece go bankrupt, it would clean up the system
  • 3:10 Far more downside to come in the news
  • 3:40 Can’t solve a problem of debt with more debt 
  • 5:25 This is not just a euro zone problem, this is a global debt problem, and there is little slack left in the system

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.