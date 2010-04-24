Rogers: Europe Should Just Let Greece Go Bankrupt

Jim Rogers spoke on CNBC this morning about how he sees Europe bailing out Greece as a huge mistake that will bring further problems in the future.



0:40 They need to let Greece go bankrupt, it would clean up the system

3:10 Far more downside to come in the news

3:40 Can’t solve a problem of debt with more debt

5:25 This is not just a euro zone problem, this is a global debt problem, and there is little slack left in the system

