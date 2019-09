Jim Rogers thinks gold is heading to $2000 before the end of the decade, but he’s not so confident in the short term, according to Bloomberg (via Zero Hedge).



Rogers is more keen on rice at the moment, and thinks gold, “may go down for a while.”

And, what’s happening to gold today? A massive sell off with gold sliding 2.24%.

