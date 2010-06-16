Jim Rogers Goes Long Euros, And Proves He's A Way Better Currency Trader Than Ahmadinejad

We told you last week that you might want to pay attention to the fact that Jim Rogers had started sounding euro bullish.



This morning on Worldwide Exchange, he confirmed that he’s officially started buying euros, after weighing the purchase last week.

Of course, this appears to have been a nicely timed move, with the currency moving from below $1.20 to around $1.23. We’re guessing he’s already made a lot of money.

Meanwhile, the move comes just after Iran announced it ws selling euros, and going back to dollars, a move that comes well after it announced its moved towards euros near the peark.

So yes, if you had any doubt, go with Jim Rogers, not Ahmadinejad to help you time your currency trades.

