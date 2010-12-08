Jim Rogers: "All Of You Who Have MBAs Have Made Mistakes" And You Should Be Farmers Instead

Jim Rogers suggested graduates of this generation would be better off pursuing careers in farming than finance at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit today.



“All of you who have MBAs have made mistakes,” he said.

Rogers opinion is built on his position that careers that produce real goods, like farming, will be stronger in the next generation. He noted that, when he was in school in the 1960s, no one wanted to go to Wall Street and in the 1970s, “idiot sons” went into the career.

In fact, Rogers isn’t particularly positive about degrees in general noting, “you don’t need a degree to go to Wall Street,” but providing the caveat that it helps if you have a few.

