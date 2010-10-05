Jim Rogers: Get Yourself A Tractor, Commodities Are Still The Place To Be

During an appearance on CNBC, Jim Rogers continues to express bullish on commodities, predicting gold $2000, and a rapid rise across all ag commodities.



Why?

Because food demand will explode, and because agriculture has been under-invested in.”Get yourself a tractor,” he says, as ag has another good 5-15 years in it.

He particularly likes rice and sugar.

As for currency, he says he’s pessimistic (just like everyone else) and that that’s a good reason not to sell the dollar right now. Long-term though, yes, it will keep going down.

