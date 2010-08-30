Jim Rogers: I'd Rather Have The Europeans Running The U.S. Central Bank Right Now

Jim Rogers has fired yet another barrage at U.S. central bank, but we’re not sure we understand his comparison:



CNBC:

“I’d rather have the Europeans running the U.S. Central Bank than the people running the U.S. central bank, least they know how to try to build for the future,” Rogers told CNBC Monday.

“In America, Bernanke just says we’ll print more money, we’ll spend more money, even though the United States is now the largest debtor nation in the history of the world.”

The finances of many European nations aren’t exactly stellar either, however. Also, it’s not like Europe didn’t bail out major banks:

“The things that have worked in the past… will be you go bankrupt then you re-organise and you start over. You have a painful period for a while, and then you start over. This has been done in the past 3 or 4 thousand years, and that’s the way you do it,” said Rogers.

“Trying to push the problem out to the future, and printing money, we just had another example here in the U.S., it didn’t work and it’s not going to work.”

Still, we get the point — Mr. Rogers wants to see a hard landing for the U.S., with whatever pain that causes, and then a recovery from there, rather than a protracted soft landing which balloons the U.S. debt.

However, despite America’s problems, thus far I have a feeling the U.S. crisis response will prove itself more effective over the long-haul, even if flawed in many regards. Already, the U.S. economy is expected to grow faster than Europe’s, and its not like Europe hasn’t been piling on potential government liabilities. It has, but just in a different fashion. The recent financial support commitments for troubled nations such as Greece or Spain amounted to nearly a trillion dollars.

Thus we’re not sure which crisis response has been uglier.

