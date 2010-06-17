Jim Rogers: Yeah, I Bought The Euro, But I Haven't Touched European Equities

Jim Rogers spoke with CNBC this morning about a range of issues including BP and the situation in the eurozone.



2:00 If anything with BP, buy oil; no drilling, no oil.

3:35 What’s going on in the Gulf could hit short term oil supplies, and the IEA is saying that we’re in trouble in the long term.

4:40 Wind power and solar power are not viable at the current oil price.

6:10 America has done nothing about the oil problem accept hope it goes away.

9:20 I’m not buying European equities, but I have bought the euro; and I’d rather be investing in Europe right now than the U.S.

9:50 I bought the euro on Friday and Monday, and I don’t know if its going to be a nice short term trade or a long term one.

From CNBC:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.