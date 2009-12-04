Jim Rogers: Commodities Will Go Up No Matter How The Economy Performs

Jim Rogers believes commodities prices will rise no matter which way the economy goes.



Which would appear to make commodities completely unrelated to the economy.

ABC News Australia: “If the world economy gets better, commodities will be a very good place to be, if not the best place, because the shortages continue to get worse,” he observed.

“If the world economy does not get better, commodities are still going to be a great place to be because governments have printed so much money and are continuing to print so much money.”

