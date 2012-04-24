JIM ROGERS: Something Is Wrong In The Stock Market And You Better Be Worried

Commodities guru Jim Rogers was on Fox Business News this afternoon predicting disaster for 2013.



“First of all, we have tax increases January 1,” warned Rogers. “Secondly, we’ve had recession every four to six years… Next year, it’s four to six years.”

In addition to that awful economic back drop, Rogers is concerned about a contradiction in that markets.

“Now I’ve been investing for a long time and I have noticed when good news comes out and stocks go down, something’s wrong. So you better be worried,” warned Rogers. “I don’t know what’s wrong. But I know we’ve had a great first quarter. One of the best first quarters in history. And now good news is coming out and stocks are going down.”

Rogers is short stocks and long commodities.

Here’s video of the interview courtesy of Fox Business News:

video.foxbusiness.comDon’t Miss: 10 Quotes From The Always Charming Commodities Guru Jim Rogers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.