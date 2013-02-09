JIM ROGERS: Chinese Tourism Is Good, Black Markets Are Revealing, And Jim O'Neill Didn't Really Understand BRICs

In his latest book Street Smarts, legendary investor Jim Rogers says he is extremely bullish on Chinese tourism for the next 20 or 30 years.



He stopped by to tell us why he thinks “great fortunes will be made” in Chinese tourism, why he watches for black markets, and why in his book he calls Jim O’Neill and Stephen Roach “clueless”.

