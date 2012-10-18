JIM ROGERS: The China Boom Could All Come Apart Over Water

China bull Jim Rogers tells us what he thinks of the upcoming leadership transition, Chinese monetary policy, and how water could end the China story.



Produced by Business Insider Video

Don’t Miss:

• Dylan Grice Predicts An Australian Recession In 2013

• Sheila Bair Breaks Down What We Still Need To Do To Keep Wall Street From Hurting Main Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.