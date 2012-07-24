JIM ROGERS: Hugh Hendry Is Dead Wrong About China

Photo: AP Images

Investment guru Jim Rogers has long been bullish on China.And hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry and Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards have long been bearish on the Asian giant.



In an interview with Investment Week, Rogers said China is sticking with its long-term plans for slowing-down the pace of economic growth. To that end he had this to say about Hendry and Edwards:

“Hugh has been dead wrong about China for three years now and China has not collapsed as he predicted, loudly, verbally and widely,” said Rogers.

“Albert has been bearish on everything for a long time. So if you are telling me he is bearish on China and bullish on everything else that would be different. But no, he is bearish on everything, including you, me and Mother Teresa.”

Rogers said China will face challenges just like the U.S. did in the nineteenth century. Meanwhile, he is watching for a sharp sell-off in Chinese shares to buy more.

