Here's The Career Advice Investing Legend Jim Rogers Gives Everyone

Back in 1973, investor Jim Rogers took a 75% pay cut when he left an investment bank to start a hedge fund. Writing in “Street Smarts,” he explains how he made this decision and why he thinks everyone should adopt the same philosophy:

[T]he money was irrelevant to me. The advice I give everyone, the advice I will give my children, is this: before asking how much you are going to get paid for a job, first decide whether it is the right job, whether it is the right place for you, because if it is the right place and you do the job right, the money will come. The money will find you, I assure you. The money should be the least of your questions.

In Rogers’ case, the money certainly found him. Quantum Fund, which Rogers founded alongside George Soros, gained 4,200% in the next 10 years by tapping into emerging markets and shorting a lot of popular investments.

His advice about following your interests is widely agreed upon.

For instance, strategy guru and angel investor Tim Ferriss advises that young people “optimise for learning, not earning,” with an eye toward greater earnings in the future.

Similarly, Apple founder Steve Jobs famously told college graduates to “find what you love.”

Read more from Rogers in “Street Smarts: Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.”

