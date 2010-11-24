Jim Rogers: Whether Or Not There's A War In Korea, You Should Buy Commodities

Asia-based investor Jim Rogers says the Korean conflict could be a reason to sell.



The things to buy are commodities, which he says will go up in case of war and up in case of peace, Rogers told ET Now.

If there is war, [America] is going to print money. If there is not war, they are going to print money and so whenever there has been money printing, the result has been that you should have your money in real assets. It has been a pretty clear thing throughout history. The real assets are the only way to protect yourself. Real assets are basically the only way to protect yourself in time of war.

So in my view whatever happens, if the world economy gets better, commodities are going to be good because of the shortages developing. If there is war, commodities go up in war. If there is peace and there is not going to be an economic recovery for governments, they are going to print even more money, it is the western government. So depending on how things work out tonight, I would probably use this opportunity to jump in and buy more commodities.

Specifically he likes palladium, platinum, rice, natural gas, and silver over gold.

Although Rogers is a famous bull on China and emerging markets, he says he hasn’t bought Chinese equities since 2008.

Check out photos of the North Korean artillery attack >

