Jim Rogers: "Bernanke Has Been Wrong Every Time He's Opened His Mouth"

Jim Rogers has labelled Washington D.C. and Ben Bernanke the biggest threats to the global economy is comments made at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit today.



“Mr. Bernanke has been wrong every time he’s opened his mouth,” he said. “I’m terrified everytime he speaks.”

Rogers also questioned the Bureau of labour Statistics data that Fed Chairman Bernanke relies on, suggesting they did not count housing in inflation when prices were rising, but that they do now when it’s falling.

When asked to give Bernanke and President Obama advice Rogers said, “Abolish the Federal Reserve and resign.”

Rogers discussed the aftermath of such a scenario, saying individuals would start to exchange goods and services with whatever currency they choose, including seashells.

While an owner of the euro and dollar Rogers said he is, “not long seashells.”

