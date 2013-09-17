JIM ROGERS: 'Bernanke Is Going To Go Down In History As An Absolute Disaster'

Jim Rogers has long been critical of Fed chairman Ben Bernanke and his quantitative easing program. With the chairman ready to step down and debate about his replacement heating up, Rogers still has some scathing words for him.

The author of Street Smarts: Adventures on the Road and in the Markets sat down with Business Insider to talk about Bernanke’s record, the direction of U.S. monetary policy, and the role of the Federal Reserve in the U.S. economy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.