Jim Rogers: Another Collapse Coming In China (VIDEO)

Even noted China-phile Jim Rogers is wary of the huge market rally in Shanghai. In this interview with Bloomberg, he tells Margaret Brennan (so that’s where she went) that he’s not buying any Chinese shares these days, and is waiting for the market to collapse again. He also discusses China’s ongoing thirst for commodities from abroad. (via PragCap)



