Jim Rogers Is Bullish On All Commodities, But There's Only One Sector He Would Buy Right Now

Jim Rogers is a long-term bull on commodities based on scarcity in a growing world.



Silver and gold “will both go much higher over the next few years,” he tells Economic Times. Oil prices will recover as “known quantities of crude continue to decline.” Sugar is going to “at least double or triple before this all is over.”

But there’s only one sector he would buy right now:

I am thinking about buying agriculture right now. I am not thinking about buying base metals or gold or oil right now, but I am thinking of buying agriculture maybe this afternoon. That’s where demand will come first. Probably precious metals second, then the rest of the commodities.

Agriculture is facing some very serious problems whether the world economy slows or not because we have shortages of everything. The inventories are very low. We even have shortages of farmers developing in many countries. The average age of farmers in America is 58, likewise Australia. In Japan, it is 66. You have hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers committing suicide. It has been such a terrible business. Higher suicide rate of any profession in the UK is in agriculture.

So farming has got serious problems facing it. We are going to see much much higher prices over the next decade. So I would buy agriculture soon. The others, I am more watching the world economy and the world markets before I step in.



