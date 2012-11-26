12 Insights From The Always Charming Commodities Guru Jim Rogers

Photo: AP Images

Jim Rogers started on Wall Street back in the 60s and went on to co-found the Quantum Fund with George Soros. Then he packed up and moved to Singapore, essentially shorting the west.



Now he’s heavily invested in agriculture, gold, and silver, and he is training his children to speak Mandarin because he thinks the balance of power is shifting to Asia.

Rogers never minces his words when he talks about investments, politics, and life in general.

We’ve put together 12 brilliant quotes from Rogers that every investor will find helpful.

