Jim Parsons Wins Third Emmy For Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Jim Parsons won his third Primetime Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role of Dr. Sheldon Cooper on CBS’ “Big Bang Theory.”

This was the fifth consecutive year Parsons was up for the award.

Parsons was up against Louie C.K., Don Cheadle, Matt LeBlanc, and Alec Baldwin.

The seventh season of “Big Bang Theory” kicks off Thursday.

Earlier this summer, TV Guide reported Parsons and co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki will receive $US350,000 per episode.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.