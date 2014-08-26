Jim Parsons Wins Lead Actor Emmy For 'Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons just won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actor beat out some tough competition including Louis C.K. (“Louie”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”), Matt LeBlanc (“Episodes”), Ricky Gervais (“Derek”), and Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”).

This is Parsons’ fourth Emmy win for CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory.”

Parsons recently renewed his contract for the series and will now make $US1 million per episode.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.