Jim Parsons Mocks Classic TV Characters In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

“Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons opened “Saturday Night Live” with a song about how actors — in real life —are nothing like the famous TV characters they portray on-screen.

“People have a hard time separating you from your character,” explained Parsons. “I am not like Sheldon. I am not a scientist. I do not speak Klingon. I do have a male roommate, but I assure you it’s a vastly different arrangement.”

Parsons then broke out into a song titled “I’m Not That Guy,” referencing iconic TV characters from the past and the actors who played them.

“In the 90s there was Urkel, he made Friday nights a blast, but Jaleel White — he’s a full grown man — who could probably kick your a–.”

“Jason Alexander, now and always George Costanza, but did you know he won a Tony because he can sing and dance-a?”

“Henry Winkler as The Fonz, the epitome of cool — but in real life, he was a nice Jewish boy who went to Yale drama school.”

“Billy Cosby on ‘The Cosby Show,’ he had bright sweaters galore. But there’s a real Bill Cosby — and he likes sweaters even more.”

“Her role on ‘Murder She Wrote’ was sweet old Jessica Fletcher, but Angela Lansbury, she robbed 50 banks — and nobody could catch her.”

Watch Parson's opening monologue in its entirety below:





