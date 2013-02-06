JIM O'NEILL: These Are The Books And Economists That Influenced The Way I Think

Photo: Business Insider
Goldman Sachs just announced that its legendary economist Jim O’Neill would be retiring later this year.In September, Business Insider asked O’Neill what economists and books shaped the way he thinks.
“Gosh where to start?” he said.
What follows is a tight list of economists — some well-known and some obscure. The list includes old and new books including O’Neill’s “Bible.” It also includes a book that he used to develop one of Goldman Sachs’ proprietary currency forecasting models.
As we wait to hear about his next move, check out the books that influenced him the most.
'Robert Solow's work on Growth Theory, greatly influenced my belief, thinking and framing the context for the early BRIC research that became so popular.'
Read Solow's Nobel prize winning lecture 'Growth Theory And After' >
'My thinking about research on FX was greatly influenced by research by each of Dornbusch and his theories of exchange rate overshooting.'
Buy Dornbusch's articles on exchange rates and inflation here >
'John Williamson, his pioneering research on Fundamental Equilibrium Exchange Rates (FEERs) contributed to my basic thinking in creating the GS Dynamic Equilibrium Exchange Rate (GSDEER) framework for FX determination.'
Buy 'Estimating Equilibrium Exchange Rates' here >
'The Balassa-Samuelson research on productivity and tradeables versus non tradeables also influenced me.'
'For basic but brilliant understanding about global GDP and its history, the work of Maddison stands out on its own.'
'On a number of monetary and cyclical research issues, I was brought up believing that Martin Feldstein's works deserve huge respect, and I still have huge respect for him.'
'Then as it relates to my PhD and oil prices and their consequences, the research of Max Corden stands out in my memory.'
