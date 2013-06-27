Jim O'Neill: India Needs To Do 10 Things To Get Its Economy Back On Track

India’s GDP growth rate has fallen to a 10-year low.



The rupee just breached an all-time low of 60 against the dollar. And with elections due next year, policymakers aren’t expected to do too much to stir things up.

But Jim O’Neill, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, thinks that “India, in particular, could teach pessimists a lesson.”

In a Bloomberg View column, O’Neill draws on a presentation he made back in 2008 to highlight a 10-step program for India’s economy. We paraphrase here:

India needs to improve its governance. He ascribes to prime ministerial hopeful Narendra Modi's acronym MG2 (minimum government, maximum governance). India needs to focus on improving primary and secondary education. "Improve colleges and universities. India has too few excellent institutions." "Adopt an inflation target, and make it the centre of a new macroeconomic policy framework. " Incorporate debt and deficit ceilings in a medium-to-long-term policy framework. Increase trade with neighbours like Pakistan and Bangladesh. It would also help improve peace relations. "Liberalize financial markets. India needs huge amounts of domestic and foreign capital to achieve its potential — and a better-functioning capital market to allocate it wisely." Make farming more efficient. Develop its infrastructure. Protect the environment and promote the use of sustainable technologies in the private sector.

O’Neill thinks the emerging market gloom is overblown.

Read the entire piece at Bloomberg View >

