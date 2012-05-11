US

Jim O'Neill AKA Mr. BRIC Crushes Business Insider's Dream For The MAVINS

Sam Ro

Two years ago, Business Insider introduced the world to the MAVINS: the six developing countries driven by commodities.

We asked Jim O’Neill, the economist behind the BRICs, for his thoughts on our group.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

Don’t Miss:

  • Jim O’Neill Describes Each Of The BRICs And Next-11 Growth Markets In 60 Seconds 
  • Jim O’Neill Has Advice For Overworked Wall Streeters 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.