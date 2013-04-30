JIM O'NEILL'S FINAL PRESENTATION: Goldman Guru Presents His View Of The World Form Now Through 2020

“I have chosen to focus on the world,” said Jim O’Neill in his final note as an economist for Goldmans Sachs.



O’Neill, who is famous for coining the acronym BRICs, discusses how the BRICs and other growth markets will continue to be an increasingly important driver of global growth.

“If China grows by 7.5% in this decade, and if the developed world returns close to trend, then the world will grow by around 4%,” he said.

And in this environment, O’Neill argues that the stock market is a great place to be invested.

“Current ERP (equity risk premium) levels continue to indicate that equity markets are still quite attractive in many parts of the world,” he said.

O’Neill provides forecasts for all of the major economies in both the developed and developing worlds.

Thanks to Jim O’Neill and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

