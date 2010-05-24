Jim O'Neill: Stop Freaking Out, If Europe Mattered I Would Have Included It In The BRICs

Jim O’Neill spoke to Bloomberg in London this morning (New York time), highlighting how euro-bearishness is well overblown.



He points out, for example, how it’s a sign of extreme bearishness right now how people are talking so openly about the euro reaching parity with the dollar, which would require a massive 20%+ move.

He also highlights that in the end, Europe doesn’t really matter than much when compared to the U.S., China, India, and other nations which are driving global growth.

0:45 “In our numbers there’s not one single euro area country in the top 10 contributors to global growth.”





