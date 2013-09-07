JIM O'NEILL: Emerging Markets Need To Stop 'Bitching And Moaning'

Jim O’Neill

— the economist who coined the term “BRICs” for the world’s big emerging economies — told CNN that emerging market leaders need to stop “bitching and moaning” over tightening developed market policies.

Easy monetary policy in the wake of the financial crisis spurred massive inflows to emerging markets.

Now, with developed nations like the U.S. on the brink of slowing down stimulus programs, emerging markets have been getting clobbered.

“I don’t think it’s really right for [EM leaders] t

o just constantly blame the Fed,” O’Neill told CNN. “

It’s up to them to grow the role of their own currencies, and to take more responsibility within the G20 rather than just bitching and moaning about the Fed all the time.“

The former Goldman Sachs economist became famous in 2001 when he predicted that Brazil, Russia, India, and China would be major growth drivers in the coming decade.

Watch the full video:

