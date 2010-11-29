Jim O'Neill: Don't Be Fooled By False Security In The Euro, And Watch The U.S. Surprise In 2011

The latest from Jim O’Neill, who is now chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management:



“I suspect we’ll go through another phase of thinking that things [for the euro] are not so bad… the easiest thing for me to say is that the euro deserves a risk premia not only for stability but also the question how long would it exist for?”

“The U.S. might be doing better than most people think and one of the surprises I suspect as we go into year-end and early 2011 is that the U.S. economy is showing more signs of picking up and that unemployment might be turning…”

“If the U.S. is not a basket case then the gold price will probably give quite a bit back as well.”

Watch the complete interview at the Telegraph here >

