We Asked Jim O'Neill For The Craziest Idea For Fixing The Economy, And His Answer Was Awesome

Jim O’Neill

Photo: BBC

We’ve heard some wild ideas for fixing the U.S. economy. They’ve ranged from minting trillion dollar coins to issuing shares of the U.S. economy.We reached out to our favourite economists and asked them for the craziest, most bizarre “freakonomic” ideas they could think of.



Jim O’Neill, Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, offered a pretty hilarious answer.

“Host a nationwide online “X-Factor” on credible deficit reduction to be judged by the President’s Commission,” he answered.

Of course, this is not meant to be taken seriously.

Nevertheless, such competitions introduced the musical world to Susan Boyle and Paul Potts.

Perhaps an economics version is something worth considering.

