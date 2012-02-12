Jim O'Neill: China Has Already Created Half Of The Economy Of Greece In Just The First 6 Weeks Of 2012

From the latest letter from Goldman’s Jim O’Neill, a jaw-dropper of a stat…



This past week, the 6 in the year 2012, has displayed a slightly different character to the previous 5 weeks with the equity markets losing their strong upward momentum. There have been some understandable reasons for this, not the least of which is the never-ending saga of Greece, which I shall discuss a bit more below, and the related challenges about resurrecting a credible and permanent European Monetary Union (EMU) from this mess. Despite this, my main message is – once again – to please keep this in perspective. Greece’s economy is somewhere between $300 to $350 bn. Last year alone, China’s GDP increased by $1.4 trillion, to $7.3 trillion. I reckon that means China has created the economic equivalent of another ½ of Greece in the 6 weeks of 2012 to-date. It is also the case that the evidence about a self-sustaining recovery in the US continues to build after yet another decline in weekly job claims, a rather reliable indicator.

Click here to see 18 facts about China that will blow your mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.