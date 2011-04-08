Goldman's Jim O'Neill Says If You Didn't Buy The Dip In China You've Missed Your Chance

If you didn’t buy the dip in China, you’ve missed your chance, according to Goldman Sachs’ Jim O’Neill. Speaking on CNBC this morning, O’Neill also commented on the debt situation in Europe.



1:32 Obviously it, spain would be, if you had to pick, that would be next. I mean we need to watch it closely still I guess. I think watching what goes on in Spain in the next couple of weeks is key.

9:02 The Chinese stock market has been rock solid. I suspect for all those people that claim all over the world they are waiting for the right opportunity to invest in these places, you’ve had your opportunity and if people don’t seize it soon then they’re going to be paying higher prices.

