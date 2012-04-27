Jim O'Neill Identifies The Dominant Economic Theme Of Our Generation

Jim O’Neill, Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, is the economist behind the BRIC acronym.



Business Insider spoke with O’Neill about the BRICs, which he considers to be the “dominant structural theme of our generation.”

This may be no surprise coming from O’Neill. However, he shared with us some mind-boggling statistics that made the current issues facing the eurozone seem trivial.

In our interview, O’Neill also argued that the BRICs would continue to play a key role in stock market returns for at least the next decade. But his long-term bullish thesis hinges on one indicator, which he considers to be the best guide to long-term stock market returns.

Watch our interview for all of the details.

Produced by Robert Libetti

