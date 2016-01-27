The man who won Obama the White House is going to try and keep Britain in the EU

Alex Wong/Getty Images Campaign Manager, Obama for America Jim Messina speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena.

President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina has been hired by the “remain” camapaign to try and keep Britain in the European Union at the upcoming EU referendum. Described by The Nation as “Obama’s Enforcer,” the Times are reporting that Messina has joined the remain campaign, but does not give the specifics of what exact role Messina will be playing.

Messina is known for his innovative use of technology, exploitation of data-driven organising and fundraising. He also has experince of the British political landscape. He was paid £369,000 by the Conservative party to provide them with market research during the 2015 general election campaign. The Conservatives won and Messina has bragged that he’s never lost an election.

It’s possible that the British voters might get to decide whether they want the UK to leave the EU on June 23.

