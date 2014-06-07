93-Year-Old D-Day Vet Commemorates The Invasion's 70th Anniversary By Parachuting Into Normandy Again

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landing, 93-year-old veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin parachuted down onto Utah Beach in a recreation of the same jump he took 70 years ago, Jim Bittermann and Greg Botelho of CNN reported.

Martin first parachuted onto Utah Beach with the U.S. 101st Airborne Division under cover of darkness the night before the D-Day invasion.

Despite his age, Martin was eager to recreate his jump.

“I just want to show all the people that you don’t have to sit and die just because you get old,” Martin told reporters. “Keep doing things.”

Martin said that the second jump was easier than the first since he did not have to worry about enemy fire.

Below is the full CNN video of his jump.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.