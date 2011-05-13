Jim Lehrer Leaving Newshour Anchor Chair In June

After 36 years, Jim Lehrer is stepping down as anchor of PBS’ Newshour.



The 76-year-old will stay in his familiar chair until June 6, at which point he will only appear on Fridays to moderate a panel of journalists.

Lehrer has been with the show since 1975, only disappearing briefly in 2008 to have heart-valve surgery.

The anchor was in the news last week, calling for PBS and NPR to invest more in news.

He did not announce any future plans, although he his book, Tension City, that deals with moderating a record 11 Presidential debate, is coming out in September.

