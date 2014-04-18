A Realtor's Video Reveals Why Commercial Drone Use Is Going To Be Huge

Two years ago, we wrote up how the LAPD had begun looking for ways to crackdown on personal drone use, especially by realtors.

It seems the realtors have won.

Jim Klinge, aka Jim The Realtor, who does great blogging about the never-dull Southern California housing market at BubbleInfo.com, has been showing off his new Phantom drone equipped with a Go-Pro in a few of his latest two videos. Here’s what he said about why it’s useful:

Photos in front of a view [sic] home where you can get a sense of how big the view is, could be one application. Videos of areas of general interest is another. I’ve already seen realtors use them and they photograph the roof of the house and use it for their lead photo. Not sure what that does — I know you have a roof. If I get good at it, there’s a chance of doing the interior of a house.

Here are some stills from the drone:

A lagoon outside a 2br/2ba going for $US1.5 million in Carlsbad.

This morning, he put up an aerial tour of the area surrounding a subdivision in Carlsbad, where homes are going for as much as $US400,000. The thing is 770 feet in the air.

This explains why Google’s decision to purchase a drone manufacturer makes a lot of sense, and why drones are going to make someone a billionaire: These things are going nowhere.

