Conservative Republicans just ripped into the GOP's Obamacare replacement plan and announced their own bill

CNN Rand Paul with other conservative congressional critics of the House GOP plan.

Republican members of Congress held a press conference Tuesday to denounce the House GOP leadership’s American Health Care Act and said they would introduce their own Obamacare repeal plan on Wednesday.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus and Republican senators suggested the proposed legislation would not go far enough in repealing all of the taxes and entitlements in the Affordable Care Act.

“We think you have to get rid of Obamacare completely, so tomorrow I will introduce the bill that every single Republican voted on just 15 months ago, the bill that actually repeals Obamacare,” said Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Jordan said he would introduce a bill similar to the bill that was passed by Congress in 2015 to repeal the ACA. That bill was vetoed by former President Barack Obama.

Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mike Lee, who have also criticised the AHCA for not going far enough, were also present at the press conference. Paul said the GOP is united on repeal but “divided on a replacement,” so the party should repeal the ACA and work on crafting a replacement later.

The AHCA has faced serious criticism since it was introduced on Monday. Conservative Republicans have said the law does not go far enough, moderate Republicans are worried about its changes to Medicaid expansion, conservative groups have called it “Obamacare-lite,” and Democrats have said it will rip insurance away from Americans. Even the AARP criticised a tweak in the law about how much an insurer can charge older patients compared to younger ones.

