Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan says he doesn’t know how many times he spoke with Trump on January 6.

“I don’t recall the number of times. But it’s not about me,” he told a House panel on Wednesday.

Jordan could become a material witness in the House select committee’s investigation of January 6.

Rep. Jim Jordan on Wednesday says he doesn’t know how many conversations he had with former President Donald Trump on January 6.

“Of course I talked to the president. I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times. But it’s not about me,” the Ohio Republican said during a House panel hearing on a resolution to hold Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for his refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena. The committee voted 9-4 along party lines to advance the resolution.

Jordan, in response to questioning from Rules Committee Chairman Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern, said that he only spoke with Trump after the attack, refuting a Politico report in August that said he spoke with the former president during the siege.

Jordan previously revealed that he talked to Trump at least once on January 6 but refused to offer any details about the conversation, telling Fox News in July: “I never talk about what we talk about.”

Trump’s interactions on January 6 have emerged as part of the House select committee’s probe into what happened that day. The committee has so far issued subpoenas for documents and information from a handful of Trump officials, including Bannon, who has refused to comply.

One of the committee’s members, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said in July that Jordan could become a material witness as the investigation goes on.

Cheney, a vocal Trump critic, is one of two Republicans on the committee who’s also been outspoken against the former president and the January 6 attack.

Most Republicans, including Jordan, have ridiculed the January 6 investigation, with some downplaying the day’s violence.