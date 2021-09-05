Rep. Jim Jordan becomes the latest GOP lawmaker to call for Biden’s resignation over Afghanistan withdrawal

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on May 19, 2021. Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan has joined the growing list of Republican figures calling for Biden’s resignation.

Jordan and other Republicans cite the 13 service members who died in the Kabul explosion as the reason Biden should resign.

“Everything this guy touches, it goes bad,” he said. “That’s why I said he should resign.”

Rep. Jim Jordan is the latest GOP lawmaker to call for President Joe Biden to resign over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

“What happened in Afghanistan was wrong. It was terrible. But frankly, it wasn’t surprising because what has this guy done right?” ordan said, speaking on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday. “Everything this guy touches, it goes bad. That’s why I said he should resign.”

“Thirteen service members killed, Americans left behind, allies left behind, billions of dollars of equipment and weapons left behind. And some of the Afghans who have come to America haven’t been properly vetted,” he continued.

Biden’s August 31 deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan prompted a swift Taliban takeover of the country. Just days before Kabul fell to the Taliban, Biden said in a press briefing that “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Despite his prediction, the situation quickly escalated, and Americans and Afghans alike have for weeks tried to flee the Taliban. In response, the Biden administration has been frantically trying to evacuate Americans and fearful Afghans out of the country.

But along the way, US rescue efforts have struck obstacles, including a devastating Kabul airport attack that killed 13 US service members and an estimated 169 Afghans.

With his call for Biden’s resignation, Jordan joins a growing list of Republicans who’ve said that the president should be removed from office. At least 20 House Republicans and conservative figures – including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn – have called for Biden’s resignation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on August 26 dismissed these calls.

“I would say, first, this is a day where US service members,” she said, “lost their lives at the hands of terrorists.”

“It’s not a day for politics, and we would expect that any American, whether they’re elected or not, would stand with us in our commitment to going after and fighting and killing those terrorists wherever they live, and to honoring the memory of service members. And that’s what this day is for,” Psaki added.