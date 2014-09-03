Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suspended For 6 Games, Fined $US500,000

The NFL suspended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for six games and fined him $US500,000 after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Tuesday.

He can’t go to practices or games, conduct any meetings, or talk about the league or the team on social media, according to the terms of his punishment.

Irsay was arrested on suspicion of DUI in March.

He had two painkillers, oxycodone and hydrocodone, in his system when he was arrested, ESPN reports.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to Isray, “I have stated on numerous occasions that owners, management personnel and coaches must be held to a higher standard than players. We discussed this during our meeting and you expressed your support for that view, volunteering that owners should be held to the highest standard.”

Irsay released the following statement:

“I acknowledge the mistake I made last March and stand responsible for the consequences of that mistake, for which I sincerely apologise to our community and to Colts fans everywhere. Even more importantly, though, I am committed to do everything in my power to turn this whole experience into a positive event for myself, my family, and the community. In retrospect, I now know that the incident opened my eyes to issues in my life that needed addressing and helped put me on the path to regain my health. I truly hope and pray that my episode will help in some small measure to diminish the stigma surrounding our country’s terrible and deadly problem of addiction. It is a disease like other progressive, terminal diseases — one that can only be successfully treated by understanding, committed hard work, and spiritual growth. I am deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support during these past few months from my family, friends, care-givers, and our great community. Please know I am firmly committed to staying on my path to good health and I look forward to a great season.”

Here’s the mugshot:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.