Colts Owner Sent $8,500 Cash To Guy Who Predicted The Ravens-Patriots Score

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Colts, is known for being a little wacky. Irsay is also constantly tweeting. On Sunday, he tweeted that he would send $8,500 to the first person to correctly guess the score of the Ravens-Patriots game with a one-point cushion.



And Irsay stuck to his word. As Deadspin points out, a guy named Jason correctly guessed the score, and posted on a Phish message board that Irsay sent him the money.

Here’s the photo Jason posted on the message board, cash and a letter from Irsay:

