Check Out This Quote From Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay If You're Young And Searching For Answers

Photo: AP

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has taken a lot of heat for being a crazy person on Twitter.But Irsay has been around the block — battling addiction to painkillers and ultimately running one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. So he knows a thing or two about life.



Here’s a great Irsay quote from an NYT profile by Judy Bautista (via SI’s Peter King).

“When you are younger, you think there’s a wise man behind that door with a white beard, and you can go see him and he’ll tell you the answers. But that man is not there.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.