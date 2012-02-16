Jim Irsay Is Letting Peyton Choose Whether He Stays Or Goes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and Flickr Creative Commons

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s tit for tat with Peyton Manning continues.Irsay told Don Banks of SI.com the decision on returning to Indy is Peyton’s to make.



“I want him to be able to make that decision. He knows with the option bonus that’s due we’d have to re-do the contract, and you can re-do the contract. You can do that.”

The translation for “we’d have to re-do the contract” is “I don’t value you as much as I used to.”

Irsay comes off as extremely petty, considering that he already hinted that Peyton wouldn’t be making his comeback as a Colt in 2012 after he was cleared to play.

With Peyton’s throwing arm being the main issue now that his neck has been given a healthy diagnosis, an incentive-based restructured contract will be in the offering no matter what team he plays for next season.

Irsay also told SI.com that he hopes to sit down with Peyton in “the next week or so,” which means the war of words is simply a ploy to win the support of fans when the result of the meeting is a “good-bye.”

In Irsay’s warped mind Peyton will leave the meeting as the villain because he didn’t want to stay with the only team he’s ever known, while Irsay gets to wipe his hands clean of the mess.

But Irsay is dead wrong.

In a battle between a nutty owner and a Hall of Fame, Super Bowl-winning quarterback, the latter always wins.

